In addition to Daily Times boys track and field Athlete of the Year Eric Albright of Garnet Valley, the All-Delco team includes:. Chris Belz, Radnor: The senior was one of the premier middle distance runners in Delaware County and the anchor of Radnor’s 4 x 800-meter relay team that placed second at the District 1 Class 3A championships and seventh at the state meet. Colin Chesire, Gaven Williams and Max Dooley were the other members of that relay team. Belz finished the season ranked second in the county in the 800 and third in the 400. He was second at the Delco Championships with a personal-best time of 1:55.58 and placed eighth at the District 1 Class 3A championships in the 800.