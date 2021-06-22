Anthony Smith: ‘Jon Jones failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight’
Anthony Smith and Jon Jones have had a more heated rivalry after their UFC 235 clash than they did before it. Smith rebounded from his unanimous decision title loss to Jones with a fourth-round submission of Alexander Gustafsson. Afterward, Smith came up short in a wild affair with Glover Teixeira. This ultimately led to some shots being taken by Jones as Smith was a victim of a home invasion incident and didn’t take too kindly to the then champion’s comments.www.bjpenn.com