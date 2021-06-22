Cancel
UFC

Anthony Smith: ‘Jon Jones failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight’

By Drake Riggs
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony Smith and Jon Jones have had a more heated rivalry after their UFC 235 clash than they did before it. Smith rebounded from his unanimous decision title loss to Jones with a fourth-round submission of Alexander Gustafsson. Afterward, Smith came up short in a wild affair with Glover Teixeira. This ultimately led to some shots being taken by Jones as Smith was a victim of a home invasion incident and didn’t take too kindly to the then champion’s comments.

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Alexander Gustafsson
Glover Teixeira
Ryan Spann
Jimmy Crute
Jon Jones
