Anthony Smith: ‘Jon Jones failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight’

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane called Jon Jones the GOAT, and says he is interested in a future heavyweight fight with “Bones.”. Gane defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision last weekend to improve to 9-0 in MMA and 6-0 overall in the UFC. The win was so impressive to UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s top executives that Gane was given an interim title shot against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 this summer with Francis Ngannou out. The Gane vs. Lewis winner will likely be in line to face Ngannou sometime later this year for the undisputed title. Of course, there’s one other factor in the heavyweight equation, and that’s Jones.