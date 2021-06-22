Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Attempts To Make A Pirate-Style Mod
The Red Dead Redemption franchise is a massive one and fans worldwide have enjoyed the narrative and incredibly detailed world crafted up from the Rockstar studios. This game was first mocked by fans feeling that Red Dead Redemption couldn’t match the hype and success of Grand Theft Auto. Instead, it would be a subpar project, but after the game’s initial release, things changed. Fans enjoyed this rough and rugged outlaw world we were tossed into.gameranx.com