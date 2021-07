The D-line was the Jets' best unit on either side of the ball last year and figured to get even better with the maturation of its youthful core, led by Quinnen Williams in his third Jets season and Foley Fatukasi in his fourth. And then GM Joe Douglas and his staff, after conferring with HC Robert Saleh and his staff, went out and got more good linemen. Among the unrestricted free agency signings: Carl Lawson, a major edge-rushing edition; Sheldon Rankins, the former Saints first-rounder looking to regain the inside form of his first three seasons after battling Achilles issues the past two seasons; and Vinny Curry, the long-time Eagles rotational player and also a Jersey Shore product.