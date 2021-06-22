Ryan Day says passing NIL legislation in Ohio is 'the right thing to do' for student-athletes

J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star defensive lineman out of Sammamish, Wash., is one of the most sought-after recruits in the entire country. The Eastside Catholic High School star is ranked No. 3 in 247Sports‘ composite rankings, and No. 1 overall by the site itself. He is the top-rated uncommitted recruit in the country, and as you may assume, has most of the major powers in the country after him.