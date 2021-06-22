Ryan Day says passing NIL legislation in Ohio is 'the right thing to do' for student-athletes
For the second time in a week, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day was not present for the Buckeyes' afternoon recruiting camp on Tuesday. Instead, Day was fighting the good fight for many of those young student-athletes working out at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center by providing proponent testimony for Senate Bill 187, that if passed, will allow student-athletes in Ohio to profit off their name, image and likeness.247sports.com