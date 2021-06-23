Browns: 4 defensive tackles the Browns can sign to bolster depth

The Browns may need depth at defensive tackle. The Browns did a good job going after new pieces in the 2021 offseason to bolster a defense that, at best, struggled in 2020. As always, it’s important to remember that there is no such thing as a sure thing, and the new pieces the Browns have may be worse than the players from 2020. That doesn’t mean they will, or that they won’t. It’s just a possibility that it could go either way. That’s why it’s important to have depth in every position.