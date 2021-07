It will take years to understand the long-term effects the pandemic will have on the denim industry. Though more than 2 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide, new variants and second and third waves of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on parts of the supply chain. The latest earnings calls from fashion brands and retailers brimmed with optimism, but the U.S. unemployment rate has seen little change, a factor that will likely weigh heavily on discretionary spending. And the full scope of how brands and consumers will respond to topics that came to a head during the pandemic, like the environment, equality, and racial injustice, has yet to be seen in a coronavirus-free world.