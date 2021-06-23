Sotheby’s to Accept Bitcoin, Ether as Payment for 101.38 Carat Diamond Facilitated via Coinbase Commerce

the top global auction house, says it will accept cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin or Ether, as payment for an enormous diamond. The 101.38-carat pear-shaped D colour flawless diamond, said to be one of the largest of its kind to go to auction, will go under the hammer on July 9, 2021. Expectations set the price at between $10 to $15 million – but you never know as it could go for much higher. ‘The Key 10138’ is described as the second largest pear-shaped diamond ever to appear on the public market.