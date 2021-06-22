Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bats thrill in late rally, but 'pen can't hang on

MLB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Even five-run deficits can start looking manageable again when this lineup gets this close to its full potential. The Twins left little question of that on Tuesday afternoon. The bullpen, on the other hand, couldn’t keep up its recent success. After Minnesota dug a late five-run hole due...

www.mlb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Twins#Major League#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBLJWORLD

Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday to halt a five-game losing streak. “I think all my pitches were working today,” Maeda said through a translator....
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins catcher Mitch Garver set for return after All-Star break

Twins catcher Mitch Garver, out since June 2 because of surgery after being hit in the groin with a foul tip, continues to progress toward a return the lineup, but will remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. The Twins – and Garver himself – are being especially cautious in...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Twins' rookie pitcher shuts down White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Bailey Ober pitched 5 scoreless innings for his first major-league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with 7 strikeouts and 2 hits and 3 walks...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

After winning one out of three in Detroit, the White Sox are back on the road to Minnesota to face-off against the Twins ... again. Hopefully, this series against them goes as well as last week’s did. Last Meeting. The White Sox swept the Twins! Josh Donaldson tried to feud...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and...
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins top White Sox 8-5

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning. Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey. Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance. Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The White Sox brought a 14 1/2-game lead on the last-place Twins into the series, having won eight of the first nine matchups this year by a cumulative 76-37 score, but Ober was up to the task. The 6-foot-9 right-hander set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He fanned José Abreu twice, before the slugger took Thielbar deep in the sixth for his team-leading 15th homer.
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Does the Future Hold For Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco?

Halfway through this season, it feels like nothing has gone right for the Minnesota Twins. Injuries, poor pitching, and regression from core players have put the team in last place in the AL Central. Early in the season, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler were among the disappointing core players. In...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa's postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Carlos Rodon, White Sox put down Twins

Carlos Rodon allowed one run over six innings to pick up his seventh victory of the season and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a game played in a steady rain on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
MLBWest Central Tribune

Twins’ Max Kepler starts to heat up

Max Kepler thinks he has found a way to rid himself of the bad juju that he’s been bringing with him to the plate. “I bought this chain a week and a half ago and I haven’t been wearing it the last two days and I believe there’s bad juju in it, so I need to get rid of whatever cursed that chain,” Kepler said on Monday night after blasting two home runs.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Max Kepler gets rid of 'curse' and Twins reap the rewards

Wade Boggs would eat chicken before every game. Babe Ruth didn't want anyone else using his bats, believing there were only so many hits in each. Superstitions and baseball go hand in hand, and Twins outfielder Max Kepler displayed his Sunday and Monday. About a week and a half ago,...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two effective starters, but White Sox's Carlos Rodon bests Twins' Jose Berrios

The statistics normally would be the stuff of victory for a starting pitcher. Seven innings pitched. One hit allowed. Ten batters struck out. Fifteen of the final 16 batters retired. For Twins righthander Jose Berrios, however, a gem of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jose Berrios, Twins' best trade chip, should stay in Minnesota

In about three weeks, the Twins will be right up against the trade deadline with a chunk of their roster possibly swirling in trade rumors. They will have five players — Nelson Cruz, Michael Pineda, Andrelton Simmons, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles — heading into free agency this offseason. If they don't believe they are bringing any of them back next season, now is the time for the Twins to get what they can for them.
MLBMLB

Berríos (10 K's) 'proud' of work against Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- The steady mist and chilly wind swirling around Target Field throughout José Berríos’ outing on Tuesday night did absolutely nothing to dampen his intensity -- or the movement on his pitches. The way he was mowing through the White Sox lineup, nothing in the world might have gotten in his way.
MLBSeattle Times

Rodón sharp on a rainy night as White Sox beat Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win 4-1 on a rainy Tuesday night. Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

José Berríos sharp but Twins fall to White Sox

Jul. 7—Stymied and stifled, the White Sox spent nearly an entire night unable to do much of anything against José Berríos. After an uncharacteristic start last week — also against Chicago — in which Berríos did not strike out a batter, the Twins righty began the game by striking out the side.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Max Kepler's bat awakens with 2 homers against White Sox

Max Kepler slugged a pair of home runs and Bailey Ober threw five shutout innings as the last-place Minnesota Twins prevailed over the first-place Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Tuesday night. Kepler came into Monday's game hitting .167 since his return from a hamstring injury on June 18 but had...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Bailey Ober gets first career win as Twins down White Sox

Bailey Ober pitched five shutout innings to earn his first Major League victory and Max Kepler homered twice to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 8-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in Minneapolis. Ober (1-1), making his seventh career start, allowed two hits against the White...
MLBTwinkie Town

White Sox 6, Twins 1: Punchless and Predictable

With Michael Pineda back off the injured list and Nelson Cruz in his second game back after a mini-absence, it certainly felt as though the Minnesota Twins had a chance to win the series against the mighty Chicago White Sox. The Twins even started the game on the right foot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy