Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is more gifted than Michael Jordan, calls him an 'entirely different breed'

Kevin Durant's remarkable series against the Milwaukee Bucks has gone a long way in forcing the basketball world to finally acknowledge that he is the best player in the NBA. He may have lost, but in the end, he came only a few inches short of getting the Brooklyn Nets into the NBA Finals despite injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving. In the final three games of the series, Durant averaged 43 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.