Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland police shifting focus when it comes to traffic stops

By Simon Gutierrez
kptv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers will be shifting their focus when it comes to traffic stops in an effort to increase equity and cut down on racial disparities. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as Police Commissioner, announced Tuesday that officers will be instructed to focus specifically on immediate threats to safety when deciding to make a traffic stop. The Police Bureau will also be changing its policy related to searches. In announcing the changes, Mayor Wheeler acknowledged the city's history of problems when it comes to policing its black community.

www.kptv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Black People#Distracted Driving#The Police Bureau#African American#Duii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 1

Community Policy