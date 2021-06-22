Portland police shifting focus when it comes to traffic stops

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers will be shifting their focus when it comes to traffic stops in an effort to increase equity and cut down on racial disparities. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as Police Commissioner, announced Tuesday that officers will be instructed to focus specifically on immediate threats to safety when deciding to make a traffic stop. The Police Bureau will also be changing its policy related to searches. In announcing the changes, Mayor Wheeler acknowledged the city's history of problems when it comes to policing its black community.