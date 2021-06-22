Local fire departments reminding communities about dangers of illegal fireworks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire departments are reminding their communities to keep it legal and safe as fireworks go on sale on Wednesday. FOX 12 spoke with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue for some tips as people get ready to celebrate July 4. The first thing they ask is that people don’t go to other states and buy illegal fireworks because those can be problematic for starting a fire with continued dry conditions. TVF&R says stick to lighting off fireworks on the holiday and be considerate of your neighbors.