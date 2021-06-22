Cancel
Oregon State

OSP identify driver killed after crashing into fence, unoccupied truck along Hwy 99E

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E in Marion County early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 99E near milepost 39 at about 1:23 a.m. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed through a fence and struck an unoccupied truck.

www.kptv.com
