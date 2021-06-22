OSP identify driver killed after crashing into fence, unoccupied truck along Hwy 99E
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E in Marion County early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 99E near milepost 39 at about 1:23 a.m. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed through a fence and struck an unoccupied truck.www.kptv.com