The COVID-19 pandemic hit public transit systems hard, as social distancing requirements, work-from-home policies and fear of contagion drastically cut ridership. In the U.S., public transit ridership dropped nearly 80% in April 2020 and remained about 60% below 2019 levels for the remainder of the year, according to a report released by the American Public Transportation Association¹. The good news is that contactless payments systems, which are being adopted to create a hygienic and safe experience at the point of sale, offer major benefits that could help riders feel safer when they return to public transportation.