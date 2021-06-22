Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Report: Nearly 3,300 Migrants Stranded in Mexico Were Kidnapped, Raped or Assaulted

By Reuters
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lwwe_0acTGgA000
Migrants at the border fence in Tijuana. Courtesy Pueblo sin Fronteras

Nearly 3,300 migrants stranded in Mexico since January due to a U.S. border policy have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted, according to a report by a human rights group released on Tuesday.

The report, by New York-based Human Rights First, documents cases of migrants and asylum seekers stuck in Mexico since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20. The number of cases has jumped in recent weeks from roughly 500 such incidents logged in April to 3,300 by mid-June.

Biden, a Democrat, has moved to reverse many of the restrictive immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump. However, the Biden administration has left in place a border expulsion policy known as Title 42. During Biden’s five-month tenure, more than 400,000 migrants detained at or near the border have been expelled, including many Central American families and asylum seekers sent back to Mexico.

Publicly, the Biden administration insists the order remains necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although it has not provided scientific data to support that rationale and many public health experts have opposed it.

Human Rights First compiled the incidents from media reports, interviews with migrants seeking U.S. asylum and information from attorneys and human rights groups. Reuters was not able to independently verify the accounts.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 2,700 of the nearly 3,300 incidents were logged through an ongoing survey conducted by the Al Otro Lado, a San Diego-based legal service provider, and reviewed by Human Rights First, the group said.

The group did not provide a detailed breakdown of the alleged crimes. Drug cartels, street gangs and human trafficking networks are often active in some areas of northern Mexico near the U.S. border

Some of the alleged victims were expelled under the Title 42 order while others have been blocked by the policy and therefore stranded in Mexico, a Human Rights First spokesperson said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Northern Mexico#Asylum Seekers#Human Rights First#Democrat#Republican#Central American#Reuters#The White House#The Al Otro Lado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Edinburg, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Cartel human smuggler assaults female migrant

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and partners rescue migrants on the Rio Grande, in ranches, and at the Border Patrol checkpoint. On Friday, the Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents orchestrated a successful rescue mission directly contributed to a recently deployed RGV Missing Migrant Program (MMP) mobile rescue beacon. The beacon was activated by two subjects that were lost and in distress in a ranch. Agents were able to quickly locate the two migrants and transport them to the Kingsville Border Patrol Station where they were medically assessed.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Haiti's leader has been killed. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has stunned the country and shocked regional leaders. The Caribbean nation of roughly 11 million people, many of them living amid poverty and rising violence, now faces an even more uncertain future. Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian assassins falsely claimed to be U.S. drug agents, envoy to U.S. says

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Gunmen who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise falsely identified themselves as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Haitian ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday, citing video footage the government has in its possession. "No way they were DEA agents," Bocchit...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden admin to move $860M in COVID funds to house illegal immigrant children

The Biden administration will reallocate $860 million of funds designated for COVID relief to address pandemic-related costs for illegal immigrant children, according to reports. In a letter to leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees dated Tuesday and reviewed by Bloomberg News, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Former top Mexican police official arrested on torture charges

Mexican authorities have arrested a former federal police chief on charges of torture, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The office of Mexico’s attorney general said former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was arrested in the outskirts of Mexico City on charges of torturing a kidnapping suspect in 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Loved and decried, El Salvador’s populist leader is defiant

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In the narrow, gang-controlled alleys of the Las Palmas neighborhood, struggling Salvadorans are untroubled by actions of their president that so infuriate his critics. They are not bothered by Nayib Bukele’s dictatorial maneuvers -- sending armed troops into congress to coerce a vote, or...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats' calls to defund the police are dangerous

Last fall, I was visiting my mother and father after a long bus tour across Kansas. My parents still live in the same home I was raised in, and as I was leaving that fall day, a scene of a riot was on the TV. I vividly remember my mother saying, “Why would any person want to go into law enforcement today?”
Eagle Pass, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Migrants held in filthy conditions in Mexico border town

Mexico’s governmental human rights commission said Thursday that migrants have been detained in filthy conditions in the border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. The commission described visiting a municipal police facility where there was sewage, blocked toilets, rats and a horrendous smell in some cells. The...
Public Safetykyma.com

Boy abandoned near migrant truck

(NBC News) - Mexican authorities found a two-year-old boy abandoned near a migrant truck on Monday. Authorities said the boy was found alone near an overcrowded truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. In one picture, the boy appeared to be holding his face in his...
POTUSBBC

Immigration: Is US-Mexico border seeing a surge in migrants?

President Joe Biden's immigration policies are being heavily criticised by Republicans, as large numbers of undocumented migrants cross the US-Mexico border. Former president Donald Trump says migrants are coming over the border "like this country has never seen". So what are the numbers?. The number of migrants intercepted at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy