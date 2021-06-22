Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of Employment Security last year and during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This finding and several others, including new fraud-related findings at the Mississippi Department of Human Services when it was under previous leadership, were released Tuesday in the latest annual audit issued by State Auditor Shad White’s office.

www.wtok.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditors#Mdes#Mdhs#Family Resource Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
PoliticsEast Bay Times

State Assembly hires staff for EDD calls, unemployment logjam tops 1 million

The state Legislature has quietly authorized Assembly members to hire new staffers to handle a flood of requests from California workers scrambling to process unemployment claims amid coronavirus-linked business shutdowns. The authorization serves as fresh evidence that the state Employment Development Department has made no meaningful progress in finding an...
EconomyHartford Business

Labor officials: Federal jobless payments likely ending by Sept.

With coronavirus cases on the decline and businesses ramping up hiring, the state Department of Labor is cautioning unemployment insurance claimants that some forms of federal assistance will likely expire by late summer. In a statement, the agency said federal programs such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation...
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Cooper vetoes bill to end federal unemployment payments

Gov. Roy Cooper will not end the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as part of North Carolina’s unemployment benefits. On Friday, Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 116 — tagged “Putting North Carolina Back to Work Act.” Had it passed, North Carolina would have joined 25 other states in quashing the additional $300 a week in federal unemployment payments, on top of the state’s benefits, which pays up to $350 a week for 20 weeks.
Public Healthstate.mn.us

State Auditor's E-Update - 7/2/2021

3. TIF: Reporting “Other” Revenue and Expenses. Congratulations, Minnesota. 70% of Minnesota adults are officially vaccinated against COVID-19. It feels particularly appropriate that we've come to this milestone as a state only a few short days before we celebrate our independence as a country. Choosing to get the vaccine, for many, was an act of service for their community. When you are protecting your community, you are protecting the republic.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Ohio State13abc.com

Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that it’s launched a separate audit dedicated to those issues while it also inspects the state agency overseeing unemployment. The system that’s seen some $2 billion in fraud issues is under inspection...
Public Safetythecorryjournal.com

State government fights unemployment fraud

Unemployment fraud has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic began, state officials say, and various branches of the Pennsylvania government have been working to reduce the problem. According to Sarah DeSantis, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, there are several factors playing into the...
Economywamwamfm.com

Expanded unemployment benefit payments still not going out

Payments from expanded unemployment benefits in Indiana are still not going out — despite a judge’s order that they start up again. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says they can’t simply “flip the switch” back on after the payments were ceased June 19th. They’re figuring out how to proceed...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Auditor launches audit of Lawrence County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Lawrence County, located in southwest Missouri. The most recent audit of Lawrence County was completed in December 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of “poor.” A follow-up report, released in 2017, showed county officials had made some progress addressing the issues reported in the audit but that some concerns remained.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

State to appeal pandemic unemployment ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed notice that he plans to appeal a ruling forcing Indiana to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits. That ruling came down Friday and means Indiana will have to keep offering the extra $300 per week. Marion Superior Court Judge John Hanley’s ruling temporarily...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

No payments yet after judge's ruling on unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS – The plaintiffs in a case over halted unemployment benefits might have won an initial legal round but the payments haven’t started back yet. The state of Indiana filed a notice of appeal immediately after a Marion County judge ruled Friday that Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Department of Workforce Development can’t opt out of an additional federal unemployment program for those impacted by the pandemic.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Scott says he will not extend federal unemployment payment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says he most likely won’t support extending federal unemployment benefits when they expire in September. Many sectors of Vermont’s economy are facing acute labor shortages. The governor says while some Vermonters are choosing not to return to work because of the benefits, others simply cannot return right now.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

MI Republicans Vote to End $300 Pandemic Unemployment Payments

Republican lawmakers in Michigan have voted to stop additional payments of $300 in weekly unemployment. The supplemental payments, funded with federal money, are paid on top of the state’s unemployment benefits. Republicans say the $300 pandemic benefit discourages those on unemployment from rejoining the workforce. Democrats say the payments should...

Comments / 5

Community Policy