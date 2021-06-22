State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of Employment Security last year and during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This finding and several others, including new fraud-related findings at the Mississippi Department of Human Services when it was under previous leadership, were released Tuesday in the latest annual audit issued by State Auditor Shad White’s office.www.wtok.com