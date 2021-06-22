Couple executed on street after minor car accident at Puerto Rican Day parade: Reports

A woman died on Tuesday, days after she was seriously wounded on Saturday in Illinois in a shooting that also left her boyfriend dead.

Yasmin Perez, 25, and Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, were shot in Chicago hours after attending the Puerto Rican Day parade. WFLD reported that the couple was involved in some sort of minor car accident before the fatal shooting.

Video footage posted to social media apparently shows an unknown group pulling Perez and Arzuaga from a car before they lay lifeless on the street.

“What the video doesn’t show is there was a shot discharged at some point. You can’t see it in the video. And that appears when the female gets struck (by gunfire),” Chicago police detective Brendan Deenihan told the Chicago Tribune.

Deenihan said Arzuaga tried to get on top of Perez before he was shot.

Arzuaga died shortly after he was shot execution-style. Perez, who was assaulted and shot in the neck, died from her injuries on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they have “promising leads” and are hopeful a suspect will be in custody soon.

[Featured image: Yasmin Perez and Gyovanny Arzuaga/Facebook]