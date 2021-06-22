Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Couple executed on street after minor car accident at Puerto Rican Day parade: Reports

By Jacquelyn Gray
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQaY3_0acTG4tl00

A woman died on Tuesday, days after she was seriously wounded on Saturday in Illinois in a shooting that also left her boyfriend dead.

Yasmin Perez, 25, and Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, were shot in Chicago hours after attending the Puerto Rican Day parade. WFLD reported that the couple was involved in some sort of minor car accident before the fatal shooting.

Video footage posted to social media apparently shows an unknown group pulling Perez and Arzuaga from a car before they lay lifeless on the street.

“What the video doesn’t show is there was a shot discharged at some point. You can’t see it in the video. And that appears when the female gets struck (by gunfire),” Chicago police detective Brendan Deenihan told the Chicago Tribune.

Deenihan said Arzuaga tried to get on top of Perez before he was shot.

Arzuaga died shortly after he was shot execution-style. Perez, who was assaulted and shot in the neck, died from her injuries on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they have “promising leads” and are hopeful a suspect will be in custody soon.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Yasmin Perez and Gyovanny Arzuaga/Facebook]

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Chicago Mayor#Shooting#The Puerto Rican Day#Chicago Police#Wfld#The Chicago Tribune#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 people shot, man with concealed carry license steps in, shoots gunman, Chicago police say

The gunman who shot three people standing in a South Austin alley on the Fourth of July may have gotten away with the brazen attack that left a woman dead — had a witness with a concealed carry license not stepped in, a Chicago police statement suggests. Officers were called to the first block of North Menard Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found a total of four people shot, a police ...
Bridgeport, CTMiddletown Press

More 'modest' Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is back after being limited last year by the pandemic to a small caravan, and this Sunday’s event is not just focused on celebrating that community — but protecting it against COVID-19. “This year we’re honoring our health care workers and helping promote vaccinations by doing a clinic in conjunction with Griffin Hospital and the Connecticut Department of Public Health,” said Frankie Colon, the July 11 parade’s lead organizer, on Tuesday.
Surfside, FLcw34.com

Newlywed couple from Puerto Rico in Surfside rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla -- (CBS12) Six people from Puerto Rico are among the dead and missing in the condo collapse in Surfside. Anna Ortiz, 46, came to Surfside with her 26-year-old son, Luis Bermudez. He had muscular dystrophy. Emergency crews recovered their bodies last Saturday. Anna’s husband Jay Kleinman, is among...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Questioning Person Of Interest After CPD Officer And 2 ATF Agents Shot In Morgan Park; Sources Say They Were Targeted And Ambushed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives were questioning a “person of interest” Wednesday night, after a Chicago Police officer and two ATF agents were shot earlier in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Sources said they were targeted and ambushed. According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the officers were in an unmarked vehicle...
Stockton, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident Fatality Reported on El Dorado Street in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department (Stockton PD) reported that one party was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a crash at Ivy Avenue and El Dorado Street on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The car wreck occurred in the Seaport District and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash...
Anita, IAswiowanewssource.com

Two accidents reported just after noon Tuesday

Responders were called out to two single vehicle accidents around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The first call was south of Anita on Highway 148, between Glendale and Galveston roads. A second call came in just minutes later for a single vehicle accident on Olive Street just north of Chicago Road.
Indiana StateTrumann Democrat

Indiana couple on mission after son, left in hot car, dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Andrew and Jamie Dill want to make sure other families never have to experience what they went through almost two years ago. Their 3-year-old son Oliver, also known as “Ollie,” died after being forgotten in a car on the University of Southern Indiana campus in 2019.
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Police Say Gunman Who Shot 5 in 2 States Was Targeting 'White Males'

A man who is accused of shooting five people across two states is said to have purposely targeted white victims during the attacks. Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of wounding five people across Alabama and Georgia during a shooting spree that lasted 20 hours. Two of the shootings took place in Uptown Columbus while the other occurred in the parking lot of a hotel in Phenix City.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 3, died after dad fell on her at playground in ‘freak accident’

The death of a three-year-old girl whose father fell off a piece of playground equipment and landed on her has been ruled a “freak accident”.Amberlie Pennington-Foley died following the incident at a park in Upper Hutt, a city near Wellington, New Zealand, on 27 August last year.She had been playing with her father Robert, who moved from the UK to New Zealand with his wife in 2011, on the playground at the park near their house.A coroner’s report issued this week said the pair had been playing on a piece of equipment known as the Supernova – a rotating plastic...
Dauphin County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

SENTENCED! Violent Child Rapist Gets Up To 202 Years In Dauphin County Prison

A violent sexual predator in Dauphin County has been sentenced to 101 up to 202 years in jail, according to the district attorney. James A. Dubuisson, 44, of Lower Paxton Township, was sentenced Wednesday following his jury of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.

Comments / 104

Community Policy