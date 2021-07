ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are battling a large fire north of Elko that is threatening homes and has already destroyed one structure. The Huff Fire, as it’s being called, is reportedly about 2,000 acres and started Tuesday afternoon about three miles north of Interstate 80 off the Ryndon exit. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started near Coal Mine Canyon Road and is moving east in grass and brush.