Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis man charged with statutory rape of teen he met on SnapChat

By Olivia Gunn
wmcactionnews5.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of having sex with a teen that he met on social media. Oliver Duckworth, 48, is charged with aggravated statutory rape. According to the affidavit, a mother reported to Memphis police that her 16-year-old daughter told her she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Duckworth. The mother was notified previously by Memphis police January 10 that her daughter was in an altercation with Duckworth at his home.

www.wmcactionnews5.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Memphis Police#Wmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Uber
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to build support for jobs and families plan in Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a swing district in Illinois to pitch the massive jobs and families plan that Democrats expect to pass through reconciliation. Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake., Ill., where Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.) faces a tough reelection bid in 2022. Biden’s visit to the Midwest was to build support for the jobs and families plan, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday that Republicans would fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy