Hawaii State

Hawaii unemployment rate continues downward trend at 8.1% in May

By Olivia Peterkin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 15 days ago
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the state were down 1,209, or 31.4%, from April at 2,639 in May.

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
#Unemployment Rate
