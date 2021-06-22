Hawaii unemployment rate continues downward trend at 8.1% in May

Unemployment rates for most area north Iowa counties saw an improvement from April to May, while the state as a whole saw May’s jobless rate ticked up slightly. Data from Iowa Workforce Development indicates Floyd County’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in April to a flat 4.0% in May. Other counties seeing their jobless rates drop for the same period include Chickasaw from 3.4% to 3.3%; Butler from 3.6 to 3.4%; Fayette from 4.2 to 4.1%; Franklin from 3.5 to 3.4%, Cerro Gordo from 4.3 to 4.0%. Howard and Winneshiek counties saw the most improvement from April to May. Both declined by .4% to 3.1 and 3.5% respectively.