Greenwood Lake, NY

Mayor Dwyer: Flag Football in Greenwood Lake

By Warwick Dispatch
Warwick Valley Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, June 19, members of the West Point Football team, including team Captain Sandon McCoy and others, will host an exhibition flag football game with kids in Greenwood Lake. The game, being held at Winstanley Park (next to CVS) will take place at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Village of Greenwood Lake, the Community Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol, and is being organized by Village Attorney and West Point graduate John Buckheit.

