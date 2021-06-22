Angrid Bettencourt, a politician who was abducted by the FARC many years ago, may now help ease tensions in Colombia | International | News

The assassination on Wednesday of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, at his residence in Port-au-Prince, has shaken regional geopolitics. From early in the morning, different presidents have sent their condolences to the presidential family. The assassination has caused special concern in the Dominican Republic, a country that shares the Antillean island with Haiti. The president of that country, Luis Abinader, has ordered the closure of all the steps that communicate his country with the neighbor, a porous line that has always been a point of tension due to the migratory pressure that the Dominican Republic receives from Port-au-Prince. Colombia, meanwhile, has requested the intervention of the Organization of American States (OAS) to safeguard democracy in Haiti.