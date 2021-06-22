Angrid Bettencourt, a politician who was abducted by the FARC many years ago, may now help ease tensions in Colombia | International | News
You will come face to face with your kidnappers. Colombia was one of its most critical moments, as the impact of the epidemic in April was compounded by demonstrations of social discontent, with intermittent violence and even violence. Not to forget that this is still to be resolved as a result of the peace process with the FARC guerrillas, which is making news again.houstonianonline.com