Special Weather Statement issued for Wapello by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wapello Strong Thunderstorm Moving Through At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Batavia, or 10 miles west of Fairfield, moving south at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eldon.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0