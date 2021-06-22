New boba tea shop opens up at Kahala Mall
The kiosk is a first for the local boba tea business, whose name Chaya translates to tea shop in Japanese.www.bizjournals.com
The kiosk is a first for the local boba tea business, whose name Chaya translates to tea shop in Japanese.www.bizjournals.com
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific