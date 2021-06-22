Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

New boba tea shop opens up at Kahala Mall

By Olivia Peterkin
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The kiosk is a first for the local boba tea business, whose name Chaya translates to tea shop in Japanese.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
938
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Kahala Mall#Food Drink#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Houston, TXEater

A Massively Popular Malaysian Boba Tea Shop Will Open in Houston

Daboba, a Malaysian chain known for its milk teas, frappes, and other boba-packed beverages, will soon open its first Texas location in Houston. The shop is set to open its doors at 11360 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 80, in the coming months. According to Eater San Diego, its arrival in Houston is part of a major expansion for the Malaysian-born chain in the United States. Founded in 2018, the chain has already grown to dozens of locations across Malaysia, and outposts of Daboba are currently in the works in cities like Dallas, Miami, New York, and of course, Houston.
Marshall, ILWTHI

New pizza shop opens its doors

MARSHALL, IL. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, Rosie's Pizzeria had their grand opening in Marshall, Illinois. The menu has something for everyone, including pasta, sandwiches, salads, and all of the pizza you can eat!. Their hours are as follows:. Sunday - Thursday from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Friday -...
Cape Gazette

Pop-up toy shop open in Tanger Outlets three more weekends

Locally sourced, eco-friendly toys for creative and open-ended play are now available at Creative Play with 2 Paper Sisters, a pop-up shop at Tanger Outlets Seaside, next to Rue 21. Customers can re-create the perfect play spaces in their own homes using toys that rely on kids’ imagination and creativity...
Pentwater, MIshorelinemedia.net

Shop Small Series - Green Isaac's Coffee & Tea

Number of Staff: Varies...nine to 10 in the summer, with two to four in the off-season. Hours: Currently 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. What they offer: Coffee (Brewed & Espresso), Tea, Hand-Crafted Soda Pops, Breakfast Burritos, Muffins, Croissants, Cookies, and a variety of other baked goods and lunch options. Why...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Heather Raulerson

A Tiny Shop Serving Up Tea and Dreams - Just A Bit Eclectic

This unassuming tea shop is more than what you would expect when you drive by the little green and brick building on West McNichols in Detroit. When you walk into Just A Bit Eclectic, it reminds you a little of Grandma’s house with vintage kitchen gear hanging on the walls and shelves filled with a rotary phone, vases, and old box radios. However, the collection of doilies aren’t on the tables; they’re on the ceiling. And just like at Grandma’s house, you can enjoy a cup of tea and a snack with great company in a warm and welcoming environment.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kung Fu Bubble Tea Shop Opening In Kalamazoo

I had never heard of bubble tea, but after trying it for the first time a few years ago I was hooked. That's why I'm excited that Kalamazoo is about to get their first bubble Kung Fu tea shop opening up at 5043 West Main St, in Kalamazoo, MI. The announcement was recently made on their Facebook page, without pinpointing a solid Grand Opening date. Founded in Queens, NY on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America’s largest bubble tea brand with over 250+ locations across the U.S.
Posted by
K2 Radio

New ‘Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’ Casper Location Set To Open This Month

A new restaurant is set to open on the west side of Casper soon. Fuzzy's Taco Shop is having its grand opening on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Fuzzy's Taco Shop is known for it's Baja-style tacos and also their margaritas. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Fuzzy's operates more than 150 locations in 17 states. With the grand opening of the Casper location, that will officially make Wyoming the 18th state.
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

New bakery, coffee shop looks to open in Stoughton SWAC

A coffee shop and bakery could be the newest restaurant finding a home at the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center. Coffee4All Bistro Cafe, owned by Priscah Norton, is hoping to open its first brick and mortar location at 2300 Hwy. 51, formly the MalaBar Coast Coffee and Tea space. Norton...
Dulles, VAtheburn.com

Three new shops open at the Dulles Town Center mall

The Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling has seen three new shops open in the past month. It’s all part of new owner Centennial trying to breathe life back into the center. According to an announcement from the mall, the new stores include Pressy, “a one-stop-shop for custom embroidery...
Hayden, IDKXLY

Birdie’s Pie Shop opens new location in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Birdie’s Pie Shop has a new location in Hayden that just opened this Wednesday. Just like the original location in Post Falls, North Idaho residents and visitors can expect the same sweet and savory selection. There are coconut cream pies, chocolate cream pies, chicken pot pies and...
Woodinville, WAseattlerefined.com

Bobae Coffee & Tea serve more than just great beverages

Walking into Bobae Coffee and Tea in Woodinville for the first time, I immediately noticed a difference. Instead of the usual espresso choices listed on the wall, I found options like Nitro Jasmine Silver Tip Milk Tea, Lavender White Chocolate Milk Tea and Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade. Before I could even feel overwhelmed, I was greeted by Erica, who was ready and willing to answer any questions that I might have. I went with a Caramel Nitro Cold Brew and was encouraged to try it with a topping called a coffee jelly. Why not?
Eater

A Popular Oregon Coffee Shop Will Open Its Latest Houston-Area Location at Baybrook Mall

A boutique Oregon-based coffee bar that serves up non-alcoholic Irish coffees and cinnamon-tinged mochas will open its third Houston-area location next month at Baybrook Mall. Black Rock Coffee Bar, purveyor of premium roasted coffees and other drinks, will open at 702 Bay Area Boulevard in mid-July. It’ll join locations that opened in 2020 in Katy and City Square West.
RestaurantsWLUC

Ribbon cutting at new coffee shop anticipates opening

Calumet, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee help a ribbon-cutting Monday with their official grand opening this Thursday. The family-owned business will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday and then 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The coffee shop will be serving specialty espresso drinks.
MakeupPosted by
WWD

Shop the Best Beauty Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Forget Black Friday — serious sale shoppers know that some of the best beauty deals of the year are offered during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That’s why it’s the shopping event people wait all year for. As usual, the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale do not disappoint. This year, beloved beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer and Oribe are slashing their prices during the big sale, with everything from makeup to skin care to hair care majorly marked down. Starting today, customers can preview items during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview and Nordstrom card members can shop early access starting July 16. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially runs from July 28 to Aug. 8. To help you narrow down the offerings, we’ve rounded up the best beauty buys from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Refresh Your Beverage Menu to Welcome the ‘New Normal’

Whether you are an already established restaurant, or a brand-new operation, now is prime time to evaluate what customers are looking for in their dining experiences. Everything from the first sip of a drink order to the last bite of dessert should be exciting, unique, and delicious to make that novel on-premise dining experience stand out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy