New boba tea shop opens up at Kahala Mall

This unassuming tea shop is more than what you would expect when you drive by the little green and brick building on West McNichols in Detroit. When you walk into Just A Bit Eclectic, it reminds you a little of Grandma’s house with vintage kitchen gear hanging on the walls and shelves filled with a rotary phone, vases, and old box radios. However, the collection of doilies aren’t on the tables; they’re on the ceiling. And just like at Grandma’s house, you can enjoy a cup of tea and a snack with great company in a warm and welcoming environment.