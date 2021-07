Lititz Borough – The LBPD investigated a crash that occurred on 06/22/2021 at around 7:06am at the intersection of North Broad Street and East Kleine Street. The crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Nancy LUCKENBAUGH, age 63, of Lititz, proceeded without clearance after stopping at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Luis SANTANA, age 55, of Lancaster. No one was injured in the collision and neither vehicle required towing.