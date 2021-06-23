The best fashion finds during Amazon’s Prime Day 2021

Amazon's signature sales event has ended for customers, but Amazon drivers around the world are still working extended hours on routes with hundreds of stops to get those Amazon Prime Day packages delivered. In the United Kingdom, Amazon distributed a set of five tips to its drivers for "keep[ing] in top shape" during Amazon Prime Day: eat breakfast, drink water, take breaks, stay positive, and stop for lunch. But following these tips is impossible for many Amazon drivers who aren't even employed by the company. Amazon delivery drivers face extreme pressure from their contractors, known as Amazon Delivery Partners, who are in turn paid and evaluated by Amazon. In other words, they have to finish their routes as quickly as possible, often under pressure to circumvent safety rules, traffic laws, and skip legally mandated breaks in order to hit delivery targets.