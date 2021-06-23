Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle's Lovely Book About Freckles Just Resurfaced — She Wrote It in Middle School

By Karenna Meredith
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long before Meghan Markle became a bestselling children's author, she penned a different kind of story. You may be familiar with Markle's personal blog from her pre-duchess days, but did you know she wrote a book in middle school too? On Tuesday, the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, unearthed Markle's eighth-grade book A Face Without Freckles . . . Is a Night Without Stars, which she wrote for a school project.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freckles#School Project#British Royal Family#Middle School#Congress#The Copyright Office#Copyrightoffice#Librarycongress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Lili's Birth Certificate Than She Used on Archie's

Meghan Markle's royal title was notably absent from her daughter Lili's birth certificate, but not for the reason you'd think. TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, and it shows that the Duchess of Sussex simply used her maiden name "Rachel Meghan Markle." This marks a change from her name on Archie's birth certificate, which Cosmopolitan UK notes is "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex."
Books & LiteratureHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle's First Book Sits in the Library of Congress

Earlier this month, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, published what many royal-watchers believed to be her first book, The Bench, a children's book inspired by Prince Harry and baby Archie. The book became a New York Times bestseller just a week after publication. However, few have encountered Meghan's earlier work, A Face without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars, which the future Duchess wrote when she was in eighth grade.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry actors seen in dramatic teaser for Lifetime's 'Escaping the Palace'

Lifetime released its first teaser trailer for its dramatization of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from royal life titled "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace." The film marks the third movie produced by the network focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The first, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" debuted in 2018 followed quickly by "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal," which came out the following year.
Books & Literaturedeltanews.tv

Duchess of Sussex's book for school project resurfaces

A children's book written by The Duchess of Sussex as a school pupil has resurfaced. The 39-year-old royal - who shares son Archie, two, and two-week-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry – recently released 'The Bench', a picture book for children and her earlier writing efforts have been revealed by the US Library of Congress.
Books & LiteratureHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's 8th grade book revealed – inspired by her dad

Meghan Markle is officially a New York Times bestselling author following the release of her book, The Bench. The story details the special relationship between father and son – inspired by Prince Harry and Archie – and went straight to the top of the children's picture books category. But this...
WorldElle

All We Know About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Plans for the Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

On July 1, what would've been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in the late Princess of Wales' honor at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Harry will travel from his and Meghan Markle's Montecito, CA home for the occasion. It will be the second time the Duke of Sussex has been back in the UK for a royal family event since he and Meghan stepped back permanently from their senior royal family roles last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Meghan Markle Fans Love What She Did With This Leftover Cake

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited New Zealand in 2018, sharing cake with local school children wasn't part of their busy agenda. However, as reported by Daily Mail, that's exactly the scenario that played out during their four-day royal tour of the country. While on their visit to Wellington,...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

In love with Meghan Markle's Cartier bridal earrings? Amazon has a £15 version

Who could ever forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fairytale wedding back in 2018? Donning the dreamiest jewels for her big day, Meghan famously combined Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara with a $155,000 bracelet and the most stunning Cartier Galanterie earrings – divine! Obsessed with her designer studs? Amazon is selling a near-identical version, and they're fit for a duchess.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Did Prince William Really Say This About Meghan Markle?

Royal expert Robert Lacey wrote a column for the Daily Mail that has raised a few eyebrows. The author of "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" promoted his book about Prince William and Prince Harry's feud as the brothers prepare to honor Princess Diana on July 1. But Lacey's latest reveal shocked royal watchers because of something that William supposedly said about Meghan Markle.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation: From Ruched Miniskirts to Belted Overcoats

When you look at ﻿fairly recent photos of Meghan Markle (we’re talking pre-pandemic), you see a woman one can only assume was born looking so effortlessly elegant and camera-ready. But after doing a little research, we discovered that her ensembles weren't always so enviable. And now, even after stepping down as a senior member of the royal fam, her style continued to evolve. Join us, won't you, on a trip down Markle's sartorial memory lane.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's gorgeous Everlane suede flats are a total bargain in the sale

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to South Africa in September 2019, Meghan wowed with her perfectly put-together tour wardrobe, but there was one item of shoes that were particularly memorable. Meghan stunned fans by swapping her usual skyscraper heels for comfortable flats - not that we can blame her considering her packed schedule meant she was on her feet all day. The Everlane flats are now sold out in most colours, but the mustard pair is still available and now just £72/$77 in the sale.

Comments / 6

Community Policy