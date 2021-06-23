Meghan Markle's Lovely Book About Freckles Just Resurfaced — She Wrote It in Middle School
Long before Meghan Markle became a bestselling children's author, she penned a different kind of story. You may be familiar with Markle's personal blog from her pre-duchess days, but did you know she wrote a book in middle school too? On Tuesday, the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, unearthed Markle's eighth-grade book A Face Without Freckles . . . Is a Night Without Stars, which she wrote for a school project.www.popsugar.com