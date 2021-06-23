Meghan Markle's Lovely Book About Freckles Just Resurfaced — She Wrote It in Middle School

On July 1, what would've been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in the late Princess of Wales' honor at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Harry will travel from his and Meghan Markle's Montecito, CA home for the occasion. It will be the second time the Duke of Sussex has been back in the UK for a royal family event since he and Meghan stepped back permanently from their senior royal family roles last year.