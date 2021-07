From ʻōlapa (dancer), competition judge to television host, numerous University of Hawaiʻi faculty, staff, students and alumni are among participants at the upcoming 58th annual Merrie Monarch Festival set to return to Hilo, Hawaiʻi June 24–26. Anticipation of the world-famous hula competition has continued to grow after organizers canceled the event in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic first started to grip the globe.