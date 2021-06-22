Do not connect the dots and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians
CHICAGO -- Manager Terry Francona saw no connection between MLB’s ban on grip enhancers and the injuries to front-line starters Aaron Civale and Shane Bieber. Civale left Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Cubs with two out in the fifth with a sore middle finger. He still leads the big leagues in wins and innings pitched, but he is headed for the injured list after he visits hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Wednesday.www.cleveland.com