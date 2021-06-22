Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Do not connect the dots and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO -- Manager Terry Francona saw no connection between MLB’s ban on grip enhancers and the injuries to front-line starters Aaron Civale and Shane Bieber. Civale left Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Cubs with two out in the fifth with a sore middle finger. He still leads the big leagues in wins and innings pitched, but he is headed for the injured list after he visits hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Wednesday.

www.cleveland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Carl Willis
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#New Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Houston will be Cleveland’s toughest opponent yet

The Houston Astros will be the Cleveland Indians toughest opponent yet. I originally set out to write this article with the intention of going the route of “three Houston Astros weaknesses that the Cleveland Indians can exploit.” While I knew that the Astros have been one of the better teams in baseball this season, it never occurred to me how great they’ve been. So great, in fact, that finding three weaknesses statistically was near impossible, not to mention making sense of it in a way that the Tribe could find an advantage.
MLBMorning Journal

Indians get swept by first-place Astros

CLEVELAND — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the...
MLBTimes-Leader

Indians fall in 10, 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Framber Valdez, Astros try to stay hot vs. A's

The Houston Astros followed a season-best 11-game winning streak with a surprising turn of five losses in six games to the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, but they are streaking again. The Astros completed a four-game road sweep against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday with a 4-3 win in 10...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Once healthy, Cleveland’s roster can still contend

Once healthy, the Cleveland Indians can still contend. The Cleveland Indians have been beaten and battered by injuries over the last couple months, but despite those bumps the team has still managed to remain within shouting distance of both the divisional race and the wild card spots. As more players begin returning from the injured list, and hopefully no one else is added, the Tribe will still be able to contend once healthy. Not just for a playoff spot, but deep into the postseason.
MLBWashington Post

Indians sign veteran catcher Ramos, assign him to Columbus

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

What Eddie Rosario’s injury - and Tropical Storm Elsa - mean for the Cleveland Indians this week (podcast)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It seems like every time someone returns to the Cleveland Indians’ lineup this season, another player goes out. Over the weekend, DH Franmil Reyes and catcher Roberto Perez came off the injured list. But following Monday’s 9-8 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, manager Terry Francona said left fielder Eddie Rosario is probably headed to the IL with soreness in his right abdominal area.
MLBWKYC

5 Tampa Bay Rays pitchers no-hit Cleveland Indians for doubleheader sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video is the latest in our Locked On Indians podcast series. Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 Wednesday for a doubleheader sweep. Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Logan Allen: Recalled by Cleveland

Allen was called up by Cleveland on Monday and will likely start Thursday against Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Allen won a job in the Opening Day rotation following a strong spring, but he was demoted after struggling to a 9.19 ERA in five April starts. Things have only gotten worse in the minors, as he owns an 11.72 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Columbus, striking out just 14.6 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.5 percent. He's expected to get another chance in the starting rotation nonetheless, though he's being called up three days prior to his scheduled start just in case he's needed as a bullpen arm. Kyle Nelson was optioned in a corresponding move.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians, improving Tigers clash in Cleveland

The Cleveland Indians hope the comforts of home will help them turn around their recent fortunes. The Indians return from a three-city, 10-day road trip on Monday to play the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Cleveland won eight of its previous nine games at home...
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Cleveland's Eddie Rosario commits huge baserunning blunder

Cleveland Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario delivered a clutch hit to lead his team to a win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. While a go-ahead hit always feels great, it must have been even more satisfying for Rosario on a night where he made an embarrassing blunder earlier in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy