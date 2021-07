The Benedictine School for Exceptional Children, located in Ridgely, MD, is very grateful to The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) for their recent grant award of $36,100. The overall purpose of this emergency relief is to support community providers of services to individuals with developmental disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds specifically support efforts to reopen, restore, and transform coordinated services to individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as relief to DDA providers experiencing acute revenue shortfalls and increased operating costs due to the pandemic’s impact.