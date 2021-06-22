Extra Points: Boxing Set to Return to Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY - Atlantic City's lengthy boxing drought is about to end. Philadelphia-based promoter Manny Rivera and his Hard Hitting Promotions company will be staging a 12-card series at Showboat Hotel starting July 31. It will be the first professional boxing show held on the boardwalk since March 7, 2020, when Rivera held a card at Bally's Atlantic City. The 16-month gap between cards is the longest in Atlantic City since the town started hosting boxing on a regular basis in 1978.973espn.com