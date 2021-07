Did you know that Minnesota has more than 60 state parks? There are 66, to be exact! And that doesn’t even count the many state recreation areas, scientific and natural areas, and other similar spots. All of this to say that we wouldn’t be surprised if there are one or two dozen nature areas in Minnesota that you’ve never heard of. One such place might be Hayes Lake State Park, a little-known Minnesota park full of things to do. It’s one of the least-visited state parks in Minnesota, so it’ll be just you and Mother Nature when you visit. Check it out: