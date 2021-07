Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) Barcelona, 8 July 2021. Various studies have suggested that global warming will lead to a decrease in cold-attributable mortality and an increase in deaths caused by heat. Now, a new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has concluded that, if strong mitigation measures are not implemented immediately, overall temperature-related mortality in Europe will increase in the coming decades. According to the new study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, the decline in cold-attributable deaths will not offset the expected rapid increase in heat-related mortality.