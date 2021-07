Peralta has struck out 7 or more hitters in 13 of his 15 starts this season. The two games where he fell short, he struck out 6 and one of those 2 was a rain shortened game. Peraltas strikeout percentage against right handed batters only trails Jacob DeGrom. The Pirates offense has been in quite the funk recently, scoring two runs or less in 7 of their last eight games. Pittsburgh does have a low K rate at 25th, but have gotten worse recently as they are 17th over the past 7 days. The Pirates also rank dead last in OPS and have the 5th worst batting average in baseball. Seven strikeouts is a number Peralta hits routinely and with how anemic this Pirates offense has been we are confident that he goes deep into this game and achieves this number relatively easily.