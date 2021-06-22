Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, GA

Tether ban, adequate shelter ordinances have six month grace period prior to enforcement

By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty officials will be attempting to educate residents concerning new animal control ordinances prior to beginning enforcement efforts. Tuesday night, the Floyd County Commission passed the updated animal control ordinance after a second reading and public hearing. Under the new ordinance, the definition of “adequate shelter” is more detailed and unassisted outdoor tethering has been banned.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Period#Tethering#That Dog#Animal Rescue Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million

(CNN) — More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.

Comments / 1

Community Policy