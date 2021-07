MUMBAI (Reuters) -Dilip Kumar, who won worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday aged 98 and was cremated with state honours in India. Fans crowded outside the crematorium in suburban Mumbai where the actor’s body was taken, hoping to catch one last glimpse of the star of “Devdas” and “Mughal-E-Azam”, whose family had moved from what is now Pakistan when he was a child.