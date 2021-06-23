Cancel
Trib HSSN Final State Softball Rankings for June 22, 2021

By Don Rebel
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaNIj_0acTDNY600
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List (8) celebrates after beating Tunkhannock in extra innings to win the PIAA Class 4A softball championship game June 17 at Beard Field in State College.

A year after great disappointment over the lost 2020 spring season, the 2021 high school softball season concluded on a great high after six PIAA champions were crowned.

Whether your favorite team won gold, silver or nothing at all, it was definitely a season to celebrate.

As part of the celebration, we present for the final time in 2021, the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Congrats to the six champions: North Penn in 6A, Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A, Line Mountain in 2A and Tri Valley in Class A.

Special kudos to the Beaver Bobcats, the only softball or baseball team to complete the season with a perfect record in the state.

They helped the WPIAL become the only district to win more than one state softball crown. The other districts celebrating gold were District 1, 3, 4 and 11.

Here is the final edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (26-2) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (22-4) (1) (2)

3. Pennsbury (14-4) (1) (3)

4. Canon-McMillan (11-11) (7) (4)

5. Bethel Park (18-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Lampeter Strasburg (30-1) (3) (1)

2. Armstrong (18-6) (7) (4)

3. North Hills (18-6) (7) (2)

4. West Scranton (14-4) (2) (3)

5. Bellefonte (19-3) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver (21-0) (7) (1)

2. Tunkhannock (23-3) (2) (2)

3. Highlands (18-6) (7) (3)

4. Bethlehem Catholic (16-9) (11) (4)

5. Danville (18-2) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mt. Pleasant (21-3) (7) (1)

2. Mid Valley (22-3) (2) (2)

3. Central Columbia (20-6) (4) (3)

4. Punxsutawney (10-11) (9) (4)

5. Cambria Heights (22-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Line Mountain (19-3) (4) (4)

2. Ligonier Valley (22-3) (7) (1)

3. Union City (22-2) (10) (2)

4. Williams Valley (21-5) (11) (3)

5. Laurel (18-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Tri-Valley (21-2) (11) (2)

2. West Greene (21-3) (7) (1)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (21-3) (9) (3)

4. Halifax (18-7) (3) (4)

5. Meyersdale (22-1) (5) (5)

Out: None

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
Lebanon, TNwcyb.com

VHSL baseball & softball playoff scores --- June 23

The Lebanon baseball team is headed back to the state championship game for a second straight season. The Pioneers beat Chatham 4-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the Class 2 state title game. Lebanon lost to Chatham in the 2019 state title game. Lebanon will host Poqouson on Saturday....
Livingston, NJwestessextribune.net

Lancers Win State Softball Championship

The Livingston High School varsity softball team won the Group IV State Championship last Thursday, June 17, by defeating Hillsborough, 3-2, in extra innings. This marked the first softball state championship in LHS history. The Lancers won the North 1 Group IV state sectional title on June 12, and then...
Eldon, IAOttumwa Courier

Prep softball: Comets fall to fourth-ranked WBND

ELDON — West Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Logan Kelley came into Tuesday night's Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest with Cardinal having blasted 11 home runs, the most of any Class 3A player in the state. Kelley added two more round-trippers against the Comets, driving in seven runs while reaching base...
Riverdale, IAQuad-Cities Times

19 locals earn all-state softball honors

With all of the success local high school softball teams had this spring, it was not surprising that the Illinois Coaches Association All-State teams were rife with Quad-Cities talent. Nineteen players from nine schools were represented on the 2021 all-state teams announced this week. Undefeated Class 2A state champ Rockridge...
Sportspostsouth.com

Ali Mancuso named to All-State softball team

St. John sophomore Ali Mancuso was named to the honorable mention Class 1A All-State Softball Team, as selected by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association. She finished the season with a .394 batting average and 14 RBIs.
Buchanan, MIHerald-Palladium

Buchanan loses close one in D3 softball final

Buchanan narrowly missed a Division 3 state softball championship Saturday, falling 2-1 to Richmond after leading most of the game. Hailee Kara hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second for the Bucks, and their 1-0 lead held up until the top of the sixth. No. 2 Richmond (31-5) started its rally with a double by Piper Clark, her third hit of the game. Lauren Creon and Jaelyn Amhdar had singles, and Makayla Revord's RBI double ended up being the game-winner.
Rustburg, VApilotonline.com

Rustburg shuts out New Kent in state Class 3 softball final

Rustburg scored in the top of the seventh inning to register a 1-0 victory at New Kent for the state Class 3 softball championship Saturday afternoon, completing an undefeated season. The Red Devils’ Eden Bigham edged the Trojans’ Gracie Ellis, who has committed to Randolph-Macon, in a pitchers’ duel. The...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Bombers softball, volleyball advance to Friday finals at WHS

WESTFIELD – Westfield High School will be the site of not one, but two, Western Massachusetts championships on Friday. Westfield High softball starting pitcher Erin Gour allowed just two runs, Kenzie Raymond blasted a three-run home run, and the third-seeded Bombers defeated the No. 7 Agawam Brownies, 6-2, Wednesday, at Westfield High School. They advance to play No. 4 Pittsfield (10-4) in the Division 1 softball finals Friday at home at 5 p.m.
Rustburg, VARoanoke Times

Lord Botetourt falls in softball state semifinal

RUSTBURG — Thirty-plus years ago a fast-pitch novelty act called “The King and His Court” barnstormed the country playing local teams with only Eddie “the King” Feigner pitching to a catcher, backed by three fielders. Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham could be the Queen of the Red Devil’s softball diamond, needing...
harlanonline.com

Fifth-ranked Eagles down IKM-M softball team

 UNDERWOOD (June 10) -- The fifth-ranked (2A) Underwood softball team scored five runs in the first and added eight in the second to finish off IKM-Manning 13-1 in three innings Thursday night.  The Eagles improved to 11-0 on the season while the Wolves dropped to 0-9.  Jessica Christensen went 2-for-2...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Girls track & field Top 20 for June 25: The final rankings

The 2021 outdoor track campaign marked an unprecedented one in which teams had little time to prepare given the four-season sports schedule, essentially making the relay stretch the preseason. From there we went into the county and league meets before the postseason quickly arrived and concluded. With everything completed, it’s...
Sportsseehafernews.com

Mishicot Returns to State in Girls Fastpitch Softball

The Mishicot Indians have advanced to the State Tournament in Girls Softball. Coach Dawn Shimeck’s team qualified for next Tuesday’s state semifinals at UW-Green Bay with an 8-2 victory over Iola-Scandinavia in the WIAA Division-4 Sectional championship game at Random Lake. Mishicot will play at either 8 AM or 10...
SportsMorning Journal

Keystone softball team finishes season as ninth ranked team in the country

The Division II state champions earned another accolade on June 25. The Keystone softball team, which won its fifth state championship on June 6, finished the 2021 season as a top-10 ranked team nationally in a poll from USA TODAY and the NFCA. The Wildcats ranked ninth in the final poll of the season, their highest ranking in 2021.
Amesbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Amesbury softball beats Northeast, advances to sectional final

Amesbury softball has dominated every opponent its faced so far this spring, and with Thursday’s 17-1 win over Northeast Regional the Indians are now one win away from a sectional title. The Indians were in full control throughout their Division 3 North Semifinal victory, taking a 12-0 lead in the...
Cotter, ARwinonapost.com

Cotter softball players earn conference, state honors

Cotter High School had six girls named to the Three Rivers All Conference Team, and another as an alternate. Girls earning All Conference honors were seniors Abree Dieterman, Lexie Hadaway, and Ellie Macal; juniors Hailey Biesanz and Alison French; and freshman: Maddy Hazelton. Senior Grace Miller earned an All Conference Honorable Mention.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Winhawks softball takes second at state

The players had been dreaming of state all year, and the Winona Senior High School softball team not only made the tournament, but the championship game. The Winhawks lost 4-0 to Becker High School in the final last Wednesday after riding a pair of exciting victories to the championship. In...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Final softball home run leaders, 2021

The 2021 softball season is in the books. And that means the statistics for the 2021 season are in the books. Over four days this week, we’ll run the the leaders in eight categories. Below check out the top 65 softball home run leaders for the 2021 season. Leaders are...
Amesbury, MARecorder

Turners Falls-Amesbury state softball final PPD until Thursday

The Powertown will have to wait at least one more day to play for a state title. The MIAA announced Wednesday that the Turners Falls-Amesbury Division 3 softball state championship game was postponed due to impending weather. The game will now be played Thursday at 2 p.m. at Amesbury Middle...

