Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Thomas is now WRC executive director

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 days ago

Regina Thomas, former aquatics director for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, is executive director of the Women's Resource Center, interim director Patricia Bailey reported Monday.

Thomas began the new position on Monday, according to Bailey.

Bailey said that WRC also hired Erin Stone as the new assistant executive director.

Bailey retired as WRC executive in October, after serving 15 years in the position. She was succeeded by Rosetta Honaker.

Honaker served in the position until March, when Bailey returned as interim director.

Bailey plans to stay at WRC for six weeks to ensure a smooth transition for Thomas and Stone, she said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
126
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#Wrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marion, IAthegazette.com

Executive director of Marion Heritage Center to retire this summer

MARION — After almost a decade in the position, the executive director of the Marion Heritage Center and Museum is retiring this summer. Lynette Brenzel announced she will retire at the end of August after leading the museum and Marion Historical Society’s operations for nine years. “Replacing Lynette will be...
Wisconsin Rapids, WIwrcitytimes.com

Tomski-Faville is new Cultural Center executive director

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Central Wisconsin Cultural Center Board of Directors has named Connie Tomski-Faville as the new full-time executive director. Tomski-Faville comes to the center with experience in nonprofit arts leadership, business management, and as a performing artist. She serves as president of Friends of Rapids Music, a nonprofit that she founded to support music educators, music students, musicians and music lovers in central Wisconsin. In addition, she most recently worked as the human resource Manager at Pearl Engineering and currently works as an adjunct instructor at Mid-State Technical College.
Española, NMladailypost.com

United Way Board Honors Executive Director Cindy Padilla

United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) Executive Director Cindy Padilla reads the card she received with a special gift from the Board expressing its appreciation for her dedication, during a meeting early Monday evening at Fuller Lodge. Padilla is retiring from the organization next month. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Museumswtuz.com

New Executive Director Appointed at Age of Steam Roundhouse

Mary Alice Reporting – A local museum has a new face to further the future as the attraction looks toward growth. The Age of Steam Roundhouse announced the appointment of Peter Poremba as the new executive director. Board Chairman Bill Strawn noted, in a release, that Poremba has been an...
Shepherdstown, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Shepherd announces new executive director of university communications

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Dana L. Costa has been named executive director of university communications at Shepherd University. She brings to the university nearly 30 years’ experience in higher education and private communications, public relations, and website and digital media management. “Shepherd University is such a special place and I'm thrilled to...
Springfield, ILillinois.edu

Live At ALPLM: Meet Executive Director Christina Shutt

For the first time in months, The 21st went on the road with a live broadcast from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield on July 1, 2021. Our first segment was an interview with Christina Shutt, the new executive director. A Black woman in her mid-30's, Shutt is the first person of color to hold the role. We talked with her about taking over a museum that's had some management problems in years past, her plans and Lincoln's role in America's racial history.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Cleveland County Chamber hires new executive director

The Cleveland County Chamber has hired Christine Cribb as its new executive director. Cribb spent the last five years as the executive director of the Greater Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce in Oak Harbor, Wash., where she says the chamber saw an increase in membership by 118 percent under her leadership.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Hispanic Chamber promotes executive director to president and CEO

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board of directors promoted Guillermo Cisneros to president and CEO. The board of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WMHCC), which is based in Grand Rapids, said last week that it promoted executive director Guillermo Cisneros to president and CEO of the organization due to his “outstanding performance” in his leadership role during the past four years.
Westchester County, NYtheexaminernews.com

Borgia Appointed Executive Director of Clear View School

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) has been appointed executive director of the Clear View School and Day Treatment Center in Briarcliff Manor. Borgia, who is in her 10th year serving on the Board of Legislators and chairs the Budget and Appropriations Committee, took over her leadership role at Clear View on June 21.
Carter County, OKDaily Ardmoreite

MORE Foundation terminates Executive Director Rosalyn Haile

The MORE Foundation has terminated Executive Director Rosalyn Haile effective immediately due to unforeseen circumstances that are currently being addressed by the Board of Directors, according to a press release delivered to the Ardmoreite on Wednesday. According to the release, The Board of Directors of the MORE Foundation is committed...
Muskingum County, OHWHIZ

Executive Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center Retires

Gloria Brown, Executive Director of the Rambo Memorial Health Center, celebrated her official retirement after almost 17 years of service on Friday, July 2. Gloria started her career at the Health Center by taking care of the “regular RN duties,” which many times consisted of going out into the community. She visited the county jail many times to administer TB tests, and helped administer flu shots. In her earlier years, up to 16,000 shots would be given annually. She stated she enjoyed working with the people of Muskingum County.
AdvocacyMonterey County Herald

Ventana Wilderness Alliance names new executive director

The Board of Directors of the Ventana Wilderness Alliance recently announced the appointment of new Executive Director Michael Ward. Ward has been on board for the past month working closely with outgoing executive director Mike Splain, for a smooth executive transition. “Michael brings a unique mix of experience, ability and...
Carterville, ILjalc.edu

ICCTA Executive Director Presents JALC’s Rendleman with Trustee Education Award

The Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Associaton made a surprise visit to the June meeting of the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees to present JALC Trustee Jacob “Jake” Rendleman with the Linden A. Warfel Trustee Education Award. Rendleman is only the seventh trustee to win the award given to community college trustees that have participated in 100 or more educational seminars offered by the Trustees Association. In addition to the Education Award, Reed read House Resolution 45 initiated by Parkland College Trustee and Assistant Minority Leader in the Illinois House of Representatives, Tom Bennett honoring Rendleman for his years of public service.
Superior, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Executive Director of Superior Chamber announces departure

As a performer and entrepreneur at heart, Executive Director of the Superior Chamber of Commerce T.J. Sullivan saw himself as someone who’d host a comedy special or produce an Oscar-winning film, not run a chamber. But now, after an almost three-year tenure, he’s finding it hard to say goodbye. Sullivan...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Hamilton Downtown Association announces new executive director

The Hamilton Downtown Association welcomes Erin Steuer as their new executive director. She said the HDA’s mission is important. “I look forward to working with the board, business and property owners, nonprofit partners, and community members to ensure that our community — even in the midst of uncertainty — remains vital and vibrant,” Steuer said. “I am thrilled to be part of an organization that has, and will continue to, bolster Hamilton as an incredible place to live, work and play.”
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

NeighborLink Indianapolis Foundation Executive Director Stepping Down, New Director Named

NeighborLink Indianapolis Foundation executive director Dave Withey will step down from the position in September. He previously served in information technology for Eli Lilly and Co. and began with the foundation in 2013, which at the end of 2020 marked the completion of more than 3,000 projects and had a budget of half a million dollars from grants and donations. The board of directors has appointed Rachel Nelson as executive director after beginning as a volunteer, then board member and most recently as director of external affairs & communications.
Entertainmentvermontartscouncil.org

Classified Ad: Capitol Center for the Arts - Executive Director

Located in the state capital of Concord, the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) has grown to become New Hampshire’s premier center for the performing arts. Opened in 1927 and initially known as the Capitol Theatre, CCA believes in the power of arts experiences to shape lives and strengthen community bonds. To that end, CCA’s mission is to serve both area residents and virtual and in-person visitors from near and far through live dynamic engagements with performing artists that inspire, educate, and entertain, deepening human-to-human connections, expanding community vitality, and generating economic growth.
Jobseloyaz.gov

Now Hiring - Eloy Chamber Executive Director

The search is on for a talented, energetic, community minded, organized Executive Director for the Eloy Chamber of Commerce. The successful candidate will be a self-starter who will develop and maintain business relationships with local businesses. Experience in implementing policies and being a leader in the community is a plus. The candidate should be experienced working with a diverse population and adept at public speaking. Eloy is a growing City along the I-10 corridor in Pinal County between Phoenix and Tucson with a current population approaching 20,000. Eloy has a rich agricultural heritage that is quickly evolving with the growth of manufacturing and service sector jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy