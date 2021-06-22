Thomas is now WRC executive director

Regina Thomas, former aquatics director for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, is executive director of the Women's Resource Center, interim director Patricia Bailey reported Monday.

Thomas began the new position on Monday, according to Bailey.

Bailey said that WRC also hired Erin Stone as the new assistant executive director.

Bailey retired as WRC executive in October, after serving 15 years in the position. She was succeeded by Rosetta Honaker.

Honaker served in the position until March, when Bailey returned as interim director.

Bailey plans to stay at WRC for six weeks to ensure a smooth transition for Thomas and Stone, she said.