Effective July 1, Peoples Bank announced it would raise its base minimum hourly wage for all hourly employees to $17, with market adjustments in Snohomish and King counties. The base minimum wage in Snohomish County will be adjusted to $18.70; in King County, the base minimum wage will be adjusted to $19.55. The Bank also shared its commitment to maintaining its minimum wage at approximately $3 per hour above the state minimum wage, along with cost-of-living adjustments. In addition, customer-facing hourly employees who are business proficient in Spanish, Russian, Punjabi, or Mandarin/Chinese will receive a $1 per hour pay differential. The wage adjustments will impact approximately 130 hourly employees who will receive roughly $350,000 in annual raises.