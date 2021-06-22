Verizon’s Galaxy S21 series grabs the essential June 2021 update

Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup includes three phones, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. (Here's the CNET Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review.) As the names suggest, each model is slightly upgraded (and slightly pricier) than the one before it, resulting in a spectrum of specs to meet just about any Android user's needs. But how do you decide whether you're a baseline kind of person or if you should go directly to the top of the line? Sure, your budget can make the decision for you, but price doesn't tell the whole story and, depending on your needs, a higher-priced phone might also be the best value.