Cell Phones

Verizon’s Galaxy S21 series grabs the essential June 2021 update

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has rolled out no less than three updates for the Galaxy S21 series in June. The first two were limited to very few markets, presumably due to some underlying issues that Samsung didn’t feel the need to reveal to the public. The company finally managed to get things right with the next attempt as the third June update saw an international rollout, and this week, the June update made its way to the US as well.

Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at T-Mobile and Metro

Officially unveiled a few days ago, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be exclusively available in the United States via T-Mobile and Metro. Both carriers will start selling the affordable 5G smartphone on June 25, but pre-orders are already open for those who'd like to place their orders early. We...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Samsung smartphone warning: Pre-installed apps caught spying

It has been a whirlwind week for security updates and vulnerability flaws. Not only has one of the biggest data leaks been found online, but Google’s Chrome also received an urgent patch to fix problematic issues. It seems that now it is Samsung’s turn to update its mobile phones’ security....
Cell PhonesCNET

Confused about which Samsung Galaxy S21 phone to buy? Let's take it spec by spec

Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup includes three phones, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. (Here's the CNET Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review.) As the names suggest, each model is slightly upgraded (and slightly pricier) than the one before it, resulting in a spectrum of specs to meet just about any Android user's needs. But how do you decide whether you're a baseline kind of person or if you should go directly to the top of the line? Sure, your budget can make the decision for you, but price doesn't tell the whole story and, depending on your needs, a higher-priced phone might also be the best value.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date, price, features, and news

We are more than half a year away from the potential release of Samsung's Galaxy S22-series lineup, but as usual with such popular and anticipated devices, the rumor mill is running at top gear. With the Galaxy S21-series being an evolutionary refresh of the disappointing Galaxy S20-series, we are hopeful...
Shoppingpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more

Well, Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting great deals. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that there’s an ongoing Galaxy Week sales event that features tons of great devices with incredible savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 savings after an eligible trade-in. This means you can get the vanilla variant for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy A20 gets Android 11 with June 2021 security update in India

Both Android 11 and the June 2021 security update are now reaching Galaxy A20 owners in India. Identified by PDA version A205FXXUACUF3, Samsung’s latest firmware release has been deploying in the country as of today. This particular release has first debuted in Russia some two weeks back, but we haven’t heard much about its scope expanding in the meantime.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Chip Shortage Will Severely Limit Galaxy S21 FE Global Availability

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to recent intel out of South Korea, the Galaxy S21 FE’s availability will be heavily limited due to the ongoing chip shortage that continues to put the hurt on many industries. It was first reported that the device’s future was in complete jeopardy, but this week, it’s now detailed that the phone will indeed launch, but not everywhere that Samsung would like.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite all the controversies surrounding the Olympic Games in Tokyo - the Japanese don't want them for fear of disease spread, the Olympics Committee insists because of the TV rights money and so on - Samsung still went ahead and made a Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition, as is its customary thing as an official sponsor several games in a row.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy J3 (2017) grabs the June 2021 security update

The entry-level Galaxy J3 (2017) has just grabbed the June 2021 security update. Identified by PDA version J330FNXXS4CUF1, Samsung’s latest firmware release has been spotted in Ireland, where it started deploying less than a day ago. The June 2021 security update has been rolling out worldwide for nearly a month by now, reaching 187 other device models in the process.
Technologytechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE postponed to October, might not come to Malaysia

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to debut alongside the company's new foldables and smartwatches in August. However, sources said that the device would be cancelled due to chip shortage issues but the rumour was denied afterwards. Now, the latest report is claiming the Galaxy S21 FE won't be launched until October, and it will only be sold in two regions.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Report: Galaxy S21 FE launch postponed until October

A new report out of Korea suggests that the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch has been postponed and may even see a limited global release. The report comes from Korean outlet Fnnews and suggests that chipset shortages are behind this proposed Galaxy S21 FE launch delay. Furthermore, the device may only come to Europe and the US due to hardware shortages. This matches a similar report published by SamMobile, although the latter rumor does not indicate if the device will see a limited or region-specific release.

