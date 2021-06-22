Verizon’s Galaxy S21 series grabs the essential June 2021 update
Samsung has rolled out no less than three updates for the Galaxy S21 series in June. The first two were limited to very few markets, presumably due to some underlying issues that Samsung didn’t feel the need to reveal to the public. The company finally managed to get things right with the next attempt as the third June update saw an international rollout, and this week, the June update made its way to the US as well.www.sammobile.com