Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

By Rich Johnston
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIERON GILLEN (W) • DUSTIN WEAVER (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ. Eternals are created, not born. They have families, but their families make no new children. It's simply not what Eternals do. Some of them thought they could find a way to change that and believed it would be...

Comicsbleedingcool.com

Godkiller: Spiderland Returns in Black Mask September 2021 Solicits

JUL211453 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV MUCKRACKER (MR) ( – 4.99. JUL211454 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR C 30 COPY INCV LLOVET (MR) – 4.99. (W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Nen Chang. Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into The Abyss. Things get intense. Don't say...
New York City, NYbleedingcool.com

Is Runaways Canceled? Fan-Favorite Missing from Marvel Solicits

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool disrupted the natural order of the comics "journalism" business by publishing the full Marvel solicitations earlier than anyone else. "Pip… pip…" whispered a breathless Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston after everything he went through to get his hands on the pages from Marvel Previews. The details of Rich's adventure are best let for another day, but suffice to say it involved a daring infiltration of Marvel's corporate headquarters while disguised as a potted plant, a lunch hour spent hiding under the desk of a clueless Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, who Bleeding Cool can exclusively confirm did in fact remove his shoes mere centimeters from Rich's sensitive sniffer, that felt like an eternity, and a high-stakes samurai sword battle with CB Cebulski on the rooftops of New York City. The point is, Bleeding Cool published the solicits early and Marvel will surely rush them out to other sites soon. But before that happens, Bleeding Cool's dutiful readers — The Richbronies — have made a shocking discovery in the comment section. One title is missing from the Marvel September solicitations. And that title is Runaways.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits

TELEPATHS #1 (OF 6) CVR A EPTING. JUL211410 – TELEPATHS #1 (OF 6) CVR B DEODATO JR – 3.99. The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynksi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newly Boston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story,and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Maw, Short While, Firefly: River Run in Boom September 2021 Solicits

SHORT WHILE ORIGINAL GN HC (MR) After a party, two men accidentally swap their jackets which turns into much more than just a chance meeting. Unexpectedly they discover the love, companionship, trust, honesty, and vulnerability they've both been missing. But with it comes tragedy and loss. The loss of self, loss of freedom, and loss of each other.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits

JUL212086 – WORLD OF DARKNESS CRIMSON THAW #1 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99. (W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Jim Zub, Tim Seeley, Danny Lore (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Aaron Campbell. Cecily Bain has become everything she never wanted as The Prince of the Twin Cities. But her rule over a fractured, backbiting vampire court is interrupted by an intruder-something big, hairy and full of teeth. Good. She was missing a good scrape.
Comicsskybound.com

Skybound Comics Coming in September 2021!

Welcome to your first look at the titles we have coming this September! A little break from launching new titles but we DO have the first volume of the gangbusters ULTRAMEGA! And of course a whole stable of amazing titles. Keep on scrolling to check them out and get hyped!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits

JUL211707 – HEAVY METAL #310 CVR B CIAMPI (MR) – 13.99. (W) Juan Gimenez, Richard Malka, George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Medney, Dave Erwin, Armitano, Sebastian Piriz, German Ponce, Diego Yapur, Various (CA) Kai Carpenter. In this issue:. Juan Giménez & Richard Malka's Segments concludes!. An interview...
ComicsGeekTyrant

Marvel Comics Is Celebrating 80 Years of Captain America with Awesome Variant Covers

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America this year. One way they’re doing this is with some incredible variant covers featuring fan favorite heroes like Miles Morales, Black Widow, and Black Cat in some new threads inspired by the first Avenger. The covers will be available throughout July (starting July 14) and come from talented artists including John Cassaday, Steve McNiven, Iban Coello, Pepe Larraz, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Brooks, Nick Bradshaw, and Terry and Rachel Dodson.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

What Was The First Marvel Comic?

Marvel Comics has remained at the forefront of superhero comics for over 80 years and boasts a massive roster of beloved superheroes. But during the golden years of comics, Marvel Comics went by a separate name altogether. If you’re new to Marvel Comics and looking to find a starting point,...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.

