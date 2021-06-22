Manual Porsche 911 GT3 Will Be Sold in California After All

If You Have Ever Wondered How a 991 GT3 RS Cabriolet Would Look, a California Shop Gives You The Answer. We recently covered some pretty epic Porsche conversions and this one would fit right in. The 911 GT3 RS never had a cabriolet version, so you have to make one yourself. There are two ways to go about it. The first one involves taking a GT3 RS and chopping its roof off. The second way is to get a lesser 911 Cabriolet and slap the body panels from a GT3 RS. Obviously, the latter is much easier, which is why Wicked Motor Work from California did exactly that.