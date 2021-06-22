Manual Porsche 911 GT3 Will Be Sold in California After All
Porsche reports the relevant authorities have found a way around the noise regulation that put its Golden State debut in jeopardy. Earlier this month, we reported on a curious case surrounding Porsche's new 911 GT3. The new car would be available only with the PDK gearbox in the state of California, with the manual model unable to pass the required noise test to go on sale. Now, we have word straight from Porsche that the issue has been solved, and residents of the sunny state will be able to purchase whichever GT3 takes their fancy.www.thedrive.com