Apidura x Canyon Bicycles cycling bag collection uses ultralight Hexalon material

Carry your golf equipment more easily with the Raon Golf Pack ergonomic bag. Thanks to its design, it reduces the amount of stress on your ligaments, joints, and muscles. In fact, it has a patent-pending hiking-pack design, which disperses weight from your shoulders to your hips to your legs. Furthermore, it has an adjustable hip belt and sternum strap that carries weight closer to your body’s center of gravity, letting you relieve weight from your back, shoulders, and neck. You’ll be able to walk more naturally when you shift the weight to your hips and legs, saving energy for a longer game. Not only that, but the ergonomic back panel and shoulder straps increase comfort, and the Cordura fabric offers durability. With water-resistant PU and DWR coatings, it’ll keep everything inside dry. Finally, you can even add two waterproof rain covers: one for the clubs and one for the backpack.