Apidura x Canyon Bicycles cycling bag collection uses ultralight Hexalon material
Have the right bag for any biking occasion with the Canyon Bicycles Apidura x Canyon cycling bag collection. These useful bike accessories feature ultralight Hexalon material. There are three bags in the series: the Apidura x Canyon Top Tube Pack, Frame Pack, and Saddle Pack. Meanwhile, the Grizl Adventure Bundle has all the bags in the Apidura x Canyon collection plus a gravel aerobar. Moreover, each bag has a completely waterproof welded construction and abrasion-resistant panels. Also, the zips are mud-proof, which is great for rainy conditions. All the bags complement the Canyon Bicycles Grizl gravel bikes. Choose the Top Tube Pack for stowing your phone and everyday essentials or the Frame Pack for holding overnight items. Finally, the Saddle Pack stows under your seat, keeping your items safe whether you’re riding over gravel or just around the neighborhood.thegadgetflow.com