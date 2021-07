The Biden administration may have just given proponents of broad student loan forgiveness a reason to hold out hope that the President will take action on student debt. The U.S. Department of Education announced this week that it would be hiring Toby Merrill as Deputy General Counsel. Merrill previously founded and directed the Project on Predatory Student Lending, a legal services organization that represents low-income borrowers who have been harmed by the predatory practices of for-profit schools. The Project has been involved in long-running litigation involving the Borrower Defense to Repayment program, which can provide student loan forgiveness to borrowers who were defrauded by their schools.