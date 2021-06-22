Milo Ventimiglia was recruited to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel because "we needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness"

When Disney+ launched, a big part of its promise was that it would offer infinite open spaces for its many franchise properties. To date we've seen this bear fruit for the Star Wars universe via The Mandalorian and for the MCU with the likes of Wandavision and Loki. This week the service debuts its first longform series based on a Pixar brand with.Monsters at Work, a sequel series to Monsters, Inc. Following the events of the original 2001 film, the world of monsters will no longer be powered by the screams of children; it'll now be powered by children's laughter. This is a major change to the city of Monstropolis and its economy, not to mention the career paths of the monsters emerging from University. Into this peculiar circumstance comes newly graduated monster Tylor Tuskmon, who must adjust to this new monstering normal if he wants to make his way at his new workplace.