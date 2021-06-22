Cancel
Milo Ventimiglia was recruited to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel because "we needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino discussed their reunion with the. alum at the Nantucket Film Festival over the weekend. According to TVLine, Sherman-Palladino said Ventimiglia is playing "someone very handsome.“ Daniel Palladino added: "You have to see it in context because it’s actually a very different thing we’re doing with him. We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context.”

