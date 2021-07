NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan look in-depth at wide receivers and tight ends. The Saints still have one of the league’s top talents in Michael Thomas, but we’re yet to see how the rest of how the depth chart will be ordered behind him. Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harris could all be poised to have breakout seasons. The same could be said for Adam Trautman, who enters year two as, presumably, the top tight end on the depth chart.