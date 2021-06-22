Cancel
15 GOP governors urge release of Census redistricting data

By ADRIAN SAINZ - AP
Norfolk Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen Republican governors have sent a letter to the U.S. Commerce Secretary, urging that the U.S. Census bureau release redistricting data as soon as possible. Tuesday's letter to Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo says the governors recognize difficulties associated with completing the decennial Census during the coronavirus pandemic, which has postponed release of redistricting data until mid-August. But the letter also says the ongoing delay puts states “in a nearly impossible situation to redraw lines prior to the 2022 election cycle” in U.S. House and state legislative districts.

