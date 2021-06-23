Cancel
Cooler Master’s Excellent FPS Mouse Hits New All-Time Low Price

By Scharon Harding
Tom's Hardware
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don’t have to break the bank to get one of the best gaming mouse options around. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, one of our favorite gaming mice for FPS titles is on sale for cheaper than ever: $35. In our Cooler Master MM720 review, the mouse earned an Editor’s...

