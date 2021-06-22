A Secret Rendezvous in Star Wars Adventures #5 [Preview]
NOV200404 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR B BEAVERS – $3.99. (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla. Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night celebrating a recent victory. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws with their sights on a holocron in the Jedi temple! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw base and rescue him.bleedingcool.com