A Secret Rendezvous in Star Wars Adventures #5 [Preview]

This post contains minor spoilers. Written by Cavan Scott, Star Wars: The High Republic – The Rising Storm is the latest major novel in this first wave of stories coming from the High Republic era of Star Wars. Taking place approximately a year after Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi, the Nihil have been biding their time and laying low as the Republic and the Jedi grow complacent. In order to show off the strength and culture of the Republic to a region of the galaxy that might need other inducements to join the galactic government, Chancellor Soh has organized a Republic Fair on the planet of Valo. This planet will play host to dozens of cultures on islands representing each of them, offering a theme park-like experience for every visitor, getting to have a taste of the most important areas of the Republic.