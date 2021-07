Mendocino County has named Anne Molgaard as the Transition Director for the Public Health Branch of Health & Human Services. Ms. Molgaard is a skilled administrator with over 30 years experience in health and human services both in the nonprofit and government sectors. CEO Carmel J. Angelo said, “Anne will lead Public Health through this transition from Health and Human Services to separate departments. She is known for her organizational analysis and practical approach to public service. While the Board of Supervisors conducts its strategic planning process and makes a final decision about the configuration of health and human service departments, Anne will ensure that Public Health services continue.” Supervisor Glenn McGourty stated, “I am pleased that Anne Molgaard has accepted her new position as the Director of Transition, Public Health. My experience working with her has shown her to be a good leader. She is intelligent, a good problem solver, a good listener, and a team player. She will be a strong member of Mendocino County’s leadership team in her new role.”